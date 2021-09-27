The second reason is that the actual care costs may not count in full towards reaching the cap. When a person first goes into care, the local council will assess what their care needs are and how much those care needs can be bought for. If, in the example above, the care could be bought for £439 a week instead of the £505 that is being charged by the home, then only the £439 would count towards the cap and it would be three years and ten months before the cap kicked in. By then you would have paid over £150,000 – and, again, you would continue to pay the hotel costs of £275 a week.

Most people never go into a care or nursing home. And most of those who do will not live long enough to benefit from the cap, as the average life expectancy in homes is two and a half years.

And that brings us to more bad news: the new rules begin on 1 October 2023 and the cap will only apply to fees paid by those in care from that time, meaning money paid before that date won’t count.

Paul Lewis presents Money Box on Radio 4. QUESTIONS? Send any questions to Paul.Lewis@radiotimes.com Paul cannot answer you personally, but he will reflect them in his column.