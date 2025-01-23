Given these steep costs, many people want to look at ways they can ensure their funeral is paid for in advance, with 68% making provisions specifically for this purpose before they pass away.

Ways to cover funeral costs

If you’re lucky enough to have sufficient savings and investments available, earmarking some of these for funeral costs may be worth considering. Other popular options include pre-paid funeral plans or over-50s life insurance.

With a pre-paid funeral plan, as the name suggests, you pay for your funeral in advance. One of the main benefits of doing this is that you’ll be buying it at today’s prices, meaning that if funeral costs have gone up by the time you die, you will have made a saving overall for your estate. However, the reverse is also true, so if costs fall, you may have paid over the odds, although prices are unlikely to drop over the long-term.

If you decide to go for over-50s life insurance instead, you’ll receive a lump sum when you die, typically ranging between £1,000 and £10,000, which your loved ones can put towards your funeral costs. You don’t have to have any medical checks to take out this sort of cover, and as you pay premiums until you die, a payout is guaranteed. The main downside of this type of insurance is that there’s a risk you might end up paying out far more in premiums than the policy will provide you with when you die.

Do you qualify for the Funeral Expenses Payment?

You might be able to claim a benefit called the Funeral Expenses Payment if you’re arranging a funeral for a partner, close friend or relative and you get certain benefits or tax credits. This won’t usually be enough to cover all funeral costs, but it should help. You’ll have to pay this money back to the government if you receive any money from the estate of the person who’s died. You can find out more about this payment and how to claim at GOV.UK.