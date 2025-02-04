Cost-cutting measures and some forward planning can really help when it comes to getting the most out of holiday budgets.

Holidaymakers are also being told of the best ways to use leftover spending money, after a survey conducted by Quotezone revealed 56% often have leftover foreign currency.

Greg Wilson, CEO and travel insurance expert at Quotezone.co.uk said: “Despite rising costs on household essentials and annual bills, many Brits will be keen to travel and escape the UK in 2025.

“When it comes to planning, we suggest travellers get started as soon as possible. Booking in the off-season could help make necessary savings, and planning flights at less popular times on weekdays can also help pinch the pennies.

“If you’re planning a trip to any city in Europe this year, you must be aware of the potential additional costs to your holiday such as tourist tax – often these extras are not obvious beforehand and normally due for payment when you check out of your accommodation. Tourism taxes range anywhere between less than €1 to almost €15 per night and can be charged per person.

“A recent Quotezone survey showed 45% said they don’t plan for hidden or additional expenses on holiday, so it’s important to check before you travel to avoid any expensive surprises.

“It’s also worth noting that standard travel insurance policies don’t always cover loss or theft of cash, so if holidaymakers intend on taking a large amount of cash with them, it would be worth speaking to their insurance provider and adding on any additional cover they need, to avoid being left vulnerable if anything were to happen.”

Quotezone ’s top ways to save on travel in 2025:

All inclusive versus self-catered

When it comes to booking your 2025 trip, it is important to make an informed decision about whether it would actually work out cheaper for you to choose all inclusive, half-board or self-catered. According to a spending report, paying extra for food and drinks in all-inclusive packages has more than quadrupled in the last decade.* This may be a reflection of recent limits put in place by hotels and holiday providers to cap the number of free alcoholic drinks or meals available to guests. While all inclusive may be the best route for larger groups or families, couples may actually find they spend less money by catering themselves and shopping around for low-cost restaurants in their holiday destination.

Withdrawing foreign currency

When taking out cash at an ATM machine abroad, always select the option to withdraw in the local currency or else you could be charged for a higher exchange rate. The same goes for spending money – if given the chance, choose to spend money in the local currency on card machines. Also be on the lookout for tampered machines and if possible use ATMs at local bank branches for extra security.

Make the most of leftover currency

In a survey conducted by Quotezone, 35% of respondents said they often have more than £50 left over from their holiday currency. Rather than leaving the cash in a drawer or bag to be forgotten about, change it back into pounds and make the most of it. Alternatively, pack it away with your passport to be re-used for your next trip.

Avoid being caught out by travel scams

Being aware of popular scams in your holiday destination is essential for keeping your money safe. When you are on holiday, make sure to use taxi ranks where possible and check the cabs are licensed. There should be a list of destinations with estimated costs at the taxi rank for tourists as a guide, if not, either agree a price before you get in or check the meter is first at zero then starts to run as your journey starts. Also, make sure to do your homework on local restaurants and stick to those with a large volume of positive reviews. Some restaurants in tourist hotspots will have cheaper menus for local people and charge tourists more money for the same meal – some may even charge you more for eating or drinking outside, so be aware and always ask for an itemised receipt.

We also urge travellers to be vigilant against pickpockets when travelling to some of the European pickpocket hotspots. Theft can happen anywhere and tourist hotspots are convenient places for criminals to target holidaymakers while they relax and take in the sights.

Don’t forget about tourist tax

When budgeting for your trip, it is important to take additional fees and tax into consideration. Recently many countries have actually raised their fees for tourists. Visitors in Paris may find themselves paying up to €14.95 a night – while Venice has introduced a trial for visitors to pay a €5 entry fee to the city during daytime hours, including additional costs for anyone staying in the city overnight. While planning your trip, make sure to research tourist tax in that area so you can be prepared for the additional costs.

Plan travel during the offseason

In order to score the cheapest flights and accommodation, it is important to be flexible with your travel dates. If you are able to travel outside of peak season (June to August), you will often be able to find the most affordable options, skip the crowds and avoid paying the premium. However, travelling within peak season can also be made more affordable by looking for flights at less popular times, like early mornings on weekdays.

Exchange money before getting to the airport

It might seem convenient and time efficient to change your money into the local currency whilst waiting at the airport, but there are often hefty service fees added on top. Research shows that travellers could lose out on an average of £169 when converting 1,000 euros at some of the UKs most popular airports rather than going to high street branches.**

Staycation insurance

If choosing to stay in the UK for your 2025 trip, no holiday is completely risk free, and travel insurance can help to avoid incurring costs if something were to go wrong. Cancellations, lost or damaged belongings and other hiccups leave those without travel insurance vulnerable. The decision to get travel insurance for a staycation depends a lot on your personal preferences, the nature of your staycation plans, and the level of risk the holiday includes. Take the time to weigh up the coverage provided against the cost of the insurance.

