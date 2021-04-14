The tax charge applies to individuals whose income exceeds £50,000 if they or their partner get child benefit. This year, basic-rate taxpayers with an income of £50,270 will pay extra tax of 2% of their child benefit – £21 a year for one child, rising to £65 a year for four. The percentage charge rises with income (1% for every £100 of income between £50,000 and £60,000). Beyond that, the charge is 100%, effectively wiping out the child benefit.

The charge applies to an individual or their partner. A single mum on £30,000 earns too little to pay it. But if her boyfriend moves in and he earns over £50,000 he will have to pay the charge. That applies even if he is not the father of the children (an absent parent has no liability for the charge).

A couple with a joint income of £100,000 shared equally pays no charge. But if one earns £60,000 and the other £40,000 then the tax on the higher earner wipes out the child benefit. The higher-paid partner must register for self-assessment to pay the charge. Alternatively the child benefit can be given up. But parents should register to keep their rights to National Insurance credits, which come with getting child benefit for a child under 12.

For more information, search gov.uk for “child benefit tax”.

