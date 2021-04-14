An investment portfolio could be a great way of growing your money

You probably already have an investment portfolio of sorts without even knowing it. If you store your money as cash in your bank or savings account – you might even have a workplace pension as well – that’s your current portfolio. But it may be that you could benefit from a more varied setup.

“Interest rates are currently low on savings accounts, and have been for some time now,” explains Mark Butterworth, Head of Financial Advice – Planning & Research at Skipton Building Society. “That means it’s hard to make any real returns on money held in a savings account.

“There’s no doubt savings accounts are great for short-term needs and emergencies. But when it comes to your long-term financial goals – and potentially achieving a greater level of growth – it might be worth considering spreading your money around different types of investments.”

It’s a balancing act to make stronger financial plans

You could opt to fly solo when it comes to investing your money in a way that suits your needs. But there are a number of important factors to consider. Taking time to talk these through with someone who really knows their stuff could make all the difference in your choices.

A financial adviser can help you to establish:

• Your reasons behind investing your money. Think future aspirations that are at least five years away. Or you may simply just be looking to get more from your money.

• The level of risk you’re willing to take on losing money in return for a higher chance of growth in the long run.

• The amount of time you plan to invest your money for. An adviser will always recommend that you should be prepared to invest for a minimum of five years.

Mark adds, “It can prove tricky to achieve the right balance – taking a level of risk you’re comfortable with to help you reach your goals, while at the same time keeping a portfolio which shouldn’t be impacted too much by market falls.”

This is where the helping hand of an expert could really help. It’s a financial adviser’s job to understand your attitude to risk so they can recommend options that are suited to you.

Investing your money doesn’t need to be complicated

All told, building an investment portfolio requires proper consideration, skill and knowledge. Our financial advice partner, Skipton Building Society could lend a helping hand. They could help you build a portfolio designed to suit your needs – setting you on the right path towards reaching your goals.

If you would like to speak to a Skipton adviser about building an investment portfolio, it’s free to find out more about how Skipton could help you.

Call Skipton today for a no-obligation chat on 0345 266 0979 or find out more here

Skipton’s recommendations are likely to include stock market-based investments. These are not like bank and building society savings accounts as your capital is at risk and you may get back less than you invested. The value of your investments and any income from them may fall as well as rise.

Radio Time’s financial advice service is provided by Skipton Building Society. Skipton is a member of the Building Societies Association, authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority under registration number 153706 to accept deposits, advise on and arrange mortgages and provide Restricted financial advice. Principal office: The Bailey, Skipton, North Yorkshire BD23 1DN. If you take advice from Skipton Building Society, Radio Times will receive a fee for the introduction.