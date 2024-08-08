What is the Winter Fuel Payment?

The Winter Fuel Payment, designed to help pensioners cover heating bills, is worth up to £300 depending on your age, and used to be paid to everyone born before 25 September 1957, regardless of their income. This has now changed, so from this winter the payment will only be paid to those who are receiving benefits.

Save up to £201* on your home insurance - compare quotes today

More like this

Alice Haine, personal finance analyst at Bestinvest by Evelyn Partners, the online investment platform, said: “The withdrawal of this vital support will apply from this winter, meaning many who may have budgeted their finances carefully, expecting to receive the payment this year will now miss out. When you consider pensioners were already in line to receive less as this winter is the first without the £300 cost-of-living winter fuel top up, the latest news will come as a blow at a time when many people’s finances are only just beginning to recover from the days of sky-high inflation.”

Could you still qualify?

Given the news that the Winter Fuel Payment will now depend on whether or not you are claiming mean-tested benefits, it’s more important than ever for pensioners on low incomes to check their eligibility for Pension Credit.

Pension Credit guarantees to top up your weekly income to £218.15 if you’re single or £332.95 if you have a partner, but once you start claiming it, you’ll also be entitled to a range of other benefits. These include help with housing costs, council tax, and heating bills. As with the State Pension, the onus is on you to claim Pension Credit, so you won’t get it unless you apply for it.

Save up to £201* on your home insurance - compare quotes today

Jon Greer, head of retirement policy at Quilter: “Unfortunately, despite frequent campaigns by the media and government many pensioners miss out on claiming Pension Credits. This can be down to lots of reasons but often it’s due to a lack of awareness or a feeling that they won’t be eligible, so they don’t bother. However, if missed, eligible pensioners miss out on a significant boost to their retirement income and also now the valuable Winter Fuel Payment.”

Advertisement

If you’re not sure whether you could qualify for Pension Credit, you can use the Gov.uk Pension Credit calculator to check. There are various other organisations which can advise you which benefits you might be entitled to and can help you submit a claim. For example, charity Turn2us has a Turn2us benefits calculator which can assess your eligibility for benefits, or you can contact them by phone on 0808 802 2000. Alternatively, the site Entitledto.co.uk also has a free benefits calculator which you can use to see what you qualify for.