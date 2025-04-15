Calculate how much more income you could get instantly by using our online annuity calculator

So it looks as though there will be a consultation, possibly quite soon, on changes to encourage Isa savers to invest their money rather than keep it in cash. For now, though, there is no change.

If you’re thinking, “£20k! Chance would be a fine thing!”, remember that any amount in a Cash Isa earns interest tax-free – you do not even have to report it.

So whether you’re saving for a holiday, a wedding, a house deposit or just some rainy-day money, it should always be in an Isa if you’re a taxpayer. Many pay better rates than ordinary savings accounts, where only the first £1,000 of interest is tax-free for basic rate taxpayers. You can find best buy rates by searching “Savings Champion” online, which will direct you to tables at an independent financial adviser called the Private Office. Its tables are accurate and the most up-to-date.

As I write, they show that you can get up to 4.8% a year in an easy-access Cash Isa – check the terms and conditions carefully for any penalties if you take your money out. Rates are variable, so may fall during the next 12 months, but are 0.5% better than a one-year guaranteed rate. People under 40 saving for a deposit on a first home should consider a Lifetime Isa, which boosts savings by 25%. But there are strict rules that you should check carefully before opening one.