How much are prescriptions going up by?

The current price of a single prescription is £9.65, but this will rise to £9.90 on May 1. Bear in mind that the certificates will increase in price on this date too, so if you’re considering buying one, you should do so before prices go up. The three-month certificate will set you back £32.05 from May, and the 12 -month certificate £114.50, up from £31.25 and £111.60 respectively.

You can either buy a prepayment certificate online, by phone on 0300 330 1341, or alternatively you can also usually buy them at pharmacies. If you’re buying an annual certificate and can’t afford to hand over a lump sum, you can choose to pay in 10 instalments by direct debit to help spread the cost.

Compare health insurance quotes with Confused.com

If you receive Hormone Replacement Therapy

You can also buy an NHS prepayment certificate specifically for hormone replacement therapy (HRT) prescriptions. This currently costs £19.30 for the year, but the price will rise to £19.80 in May, because the rate is always set at twice the single prescription charge. This certificate will save you money if you need more than two prescribed qualifying HRT items in a year.

Are you eligible for free prescriptions?

If you’re considering buying a prepayment certificate, make sure you double check first whether you might be eligible for free prescriptions. For example, you may be able to get free NHS prescriptions depending on your age, your income, whether you claim certain benefits, or if you have a medical condition.

Anyone aged under 16, or who is aged 16-18 and is in full time education, as well as those aged 60 or over don’t have to pay for their prescriptions. You should also be exempt from paying for prescriptions if you’re receiving Income Support, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance or income-related Employment and Support Allowance. If you’re getting one of these benefits, your partner and any dependent young people under 20 included in your award are also eligible free NHS prescriptions.

Claiming various other benefits also entitles you to free prescriptions, so if you’re not sure, you can check whether you qualify on the NHS website.

Prescriptions are free of charge for residents of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

