“Before you look around, remember to take a look at your energy usage and the rates of your current deal. It’s also worth checking if there are any early exit fees involved with your current contract, as you may have to pay to leave, which could cancel out any potential savings. Comparison sites will help you take stock of your choices and see the options on the market for you, whether you want to opt for a flexible or a fixed rate tariff.”

Tips to reduce energy bills

As well as making sure you’re on a competitive energy tariff, there are a few simple measures you might be able to take to reduce your energy bills.

Andrai Carcu, an electrician at Emergency Electrics and Heating 24-7, said: ““Even when electronics are turned off, they often continue to draw power in standby mode. This can lead to unnecessary energy consumption and higher electricity bills. Unplugging them when not in use can help you save between £10 and £30 annually. It's a simple yet effective way to reduce your energy consumption and save money.”

You can also reduce energy costs by turning your thermostat down by one degree, and turning off radiators in any rooms you don’t need to heat. According to the Energy Saving Trust, lowering your thermostat alone could reduce your bills by up to 10% a year.

Mr Carcu said: “To optimise your fridge and freezer’s energy efficiency, set your fridge to 3-4 degrees Celsius and your freezer to -18 degrees Celsius. Regularly defrosting your freezer is also crucial to prevent frost buildup, which can reduce efficiency. By following these tips, you can save approximately £20-£30 per year on your energy bill."