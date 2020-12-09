www.myvouchercodes.co.uk

Over 5m people subscribe to discount code website MyVoucherCodes so that they can receive deals direct to their email in-box every week. If you don’t want to sign up for newsletters, you can still search for deals on the site, either by entering the name of the retailer or brand, or by searching the various categories on the home page. The site works with over 2,500 brands, and typically has around 25,000 deals available at any one time.

www.topcashback.co.uk

TopCashback is another cashback website which offers cashback on over 5,000 retailers. Again, you need to register on the site before you can start earning money back on your purchases, but it’s free to sign up to a Classic account. You then search for retailers and if they offer cashback click through to them and shop as you normally would. Once your cashback appears as ‘payable’ in your account you can withraw your money either by bank transfer, PayPal or gift cards which offer extra bonuses. According to TopCashback, the average member saves £300 a year shopping via the site.

www.hotUKdeals.com

HotUKdeals shows a wide range of deals, discount codes and freebies, with every shown posted by a community member or by one of the site’s editors. You don’t have to register on the site to browse the site, but if you do register, and it’s free to do so, you’ll get tailored deal alerts and will be able to comment on posts and send private messages to other members. Members can share opinions on deals by voting hot or cold; the hotter the temperature shown next to the deal, the better it is.

www.vouchercodes.co.uk

You can search for deals and promotional codes which allow you to save money on your shopping at VoucherCodes, with offers separated into different categories, such as fashion, home and garden, technology and restaurant offers. If you already have a purchase in mind, you simply enter the name of the retailer and check whether any discounts are available. The site, which is free to use, says it works with over 5,000 different retailers and restaurants, and that many of the offers shown are exclusive.