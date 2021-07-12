It’s free money. But up to a million people who could take this bonus – worth £32 a week on average – don’t. Aimed chiefly at low income older people, Pension Credit is a means-tested top-up to your pension; but since Gordon Brown introduced it in 2003, the percentage of eligible people not claiming it stays remarkably fixed at around 40%. The latest official estimates are that up to 1 million who could claim it do not do so.

Pension Credit comes in two parts. The “guarantee credit” will boost your income up to £177.10 a week if you’re single, and £270.30 if you’re in a couple. Note that for a couple to claim now they must both be aged at least 66. If you are a carer, or disabled, you can get your income boosted by more than that. If you have savings over £10,000, the amount you get will be reduced. A couple are assessed on the total income and the total savings they have between them. There is a further boost for men born before 6 April 1951, and women born before 6 April 1953, which they can claim even if their income is above the “guarantee credit” levels.