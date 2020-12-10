Check what others are asking for a similar device on eBay or Gumtree. Take some pictures, describe it accurately, fix your price. I was told of one man who sold

a completely dead, non-working iPad – accurately described – for £80! Cash for Christmas – and for Covid! It is tax-free and will not affect your benefits. Be

cautious, though, about websites that “value” your device and ask you to send it in an envelope on the promise of cash.

Alternatively, can you give it to charity? Or a local school? Or a relative or friend who needs it? Perhaps someone who is isolated who would be thrilled to see their loved ones in a video chat on a smartphone? Hairdryers, electric razors, toothbrushes, blenders, irons and power tools can all find a new home.

Things you cannot sell or donate should be recycled. There is gold in a mobile phone; copper in an unused cable; steel, aluminium and plastic in just about everything electrical. Put your postcode into the website to list all your local recyclers. From January electrical retailers will have to take back some old electricals.

For more information, see recycleyourelectricals.org.uk.

Paul Lewis presents Money Box on Radio 4