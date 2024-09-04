Although Ofgem announced a 7% energy price cap reduction this winter*, the cost of bills remains historically high.

Combined with the wider cost-of-living challenges, many families will still struggle to pay their bills this winter.

However, there are several ways to help reduce utility bills by taking preventative measures that don’t require significant investment.

Making simple adjustments around your home that enhance efficiency and eliminate needless energy consumption can help ease the financial strain.

While individual savings may look relatively small, they can all add up to a substantial amount over the course of a year.

Quotezone.co.uk price comparison expert Helen Rolph said: “With inflation continuing to eat into consumers’ pockets, the looming winter has many families concerned about meeting their bills.

“By incorporating energy-efficient practices into your daily routines at home, you can significantly alleviate the burden of utility expenses.

“You can even start right now and apply the tips that don’t need any additional money or investment, simple adjustments like not leaving appliances on standby, ensuring that furniture doesn’t hinder heat circulation, installing a smart meter and turning heat down in unused parts of the house, can all lead to substantial reductions in energy consumption, and ultimately save you precious pounds.”

Here are Quotezone.co.uk’s tips for making your home more energy efficient for free:

Strategic furniture placement

Ensure your furniture isn’t blocking radiators, as this can prevent heat from spreading efficiently. A well-placed sofa or chair can make a significant difference in feeling the warmth without overspending on heating.

Avoid standby mode

Devices left on standby cause unnecessary costs to your energy bills. To curb this electricity waste, it’s important to remember to turn appliances off at the wall when they’re not being used. Some of the most energy-draining appliances TVs, desktop computers, washing machines and game consoles can be some of the most energy-draining appliances.

Install a smart meter

Smart meters provide valuable information about your household’s energy consumption, usage time, and cost, which can help you make necessary adjustments and save money on energy. A survey by Quotezone.co.uk** showed 47% of people reduced their energy use with a smart meter – with 38% seeing a reduction in bills.

Strategic heating

Turning heat down using a thermostatic radiator valve in unused parts of the house can help create savings although be careful not to turn it off completely or you could leave yourself at risk from damp and mould – best to turn the heat on for at least 30-60 minutes a day, even if the room is not used very often or leave it on a constant low setting.

Switch off and change to LED light bulbs

While turning lights off when leaving a room may seem basic, it is often overlooked and can save households a lot of money in the long run. Also switching to LED light bulbs can make a 75% reduction in energy consumption and give a much longer lifespan.

Add extra insulation measures

Although insulating your home can bring pricey initial costs – even draught excluders under doors and additional insulation tape around windows can help and are relatively inexpensive.

Maximise the tumble dryer and make hay

While tumble dryers are convenient, they can spike your energy bills. Utilise sunny days to air-dry clothes outside and maximise your tumble dryer’s efficiency by using it only when fully loaded. Also, make sure to switch off the tumble dryer when not in use and if you’re in the market for a new one, make sure it’s as energy efficient as possible, ideally with an ‘A+++’ rating.

Clever fridge habits

These household giants can gulp down a substantial portion of your power. Remember to keep the fridge door closed to avoid unnecessary energy consumption, even if it’s just for a minute, a fridge can take 10 mins to regain its original temperature and defrost it regularly to maintain peak efficiency.

Quotezone.co.uk helps around 3 million users every year find savings on household bills and essentials, including electricity or gas comparison.

