The Treasury says that it “plans to allocate an amount equivalent to the proceeds” to its chosen green projects, ie to existing projects including making transport cleaner, preventing pollution and promoting energy efficiency. It will not create any new green investments or initiatives by the Government.

The low interest rate of 0.65% is easily bettered. Anna Bowes of the Savings Champion website told me there are more than 50 three-year bonds on the market that pay a higher rate of interest. Many of them pay the interest annually or even monthly. The best rate at the time of writing is from the bank UBL with a minimum £2,000 deposit, which pays 1.82%. Someone investing £10,000 in the NS&I Bond would earn £196 over the three-year term but £546 with the UBL bond.

You can get nearly as high a rate and an element of greenness with a three-year Woodland Saver from Gatehouse Bank, where a tree is planted for every new account. Rates and offers change rapidly, so do your research to find the deal that suits you.

For more information, visit www.savingschampion.co.uk and www.nsandi.com.

