You can then withdraw up to £149 – you must leave at least £1 behind – and even if you save nothing more, after two years you’ll get a bonus of £75, which is half the £150 maximum deposited. At the end of the fourth year, you’ll get another bonus of half the difference between the maximum amount saved in the first and second two-year periods.

That means that someone who puts in the maximum £50 a month for two years, and takes nothing out, will have £1,200 in the account and get a bonus of £600. If they continue to save £50 a month for another two years, they will have put £2,400 into the account and will get another £600 bonus – making a bonus total of £1,200. Bonuses are paid into the customer’s current account.

Despite its generosity, the government says that only around 62,000 people opened a Help to Save account in 2023/24. With 2.6 million working people on Universal Credit, it hopes to boost that take-up figure, and says another 550,000 people will also be eligible.

If you already have some savings, be aware that if the Help to Save account takes you above £6,000 total there will be a deduction from your Universal Credit of £4.35 a month for the first £1 above, and again for each extra £250.

For more information, and to apply, search gov.uk for ‘help to save’, or apply through the HMRC mobile app.

