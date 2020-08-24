Among NS&I table toppers is a Junior ISA paying 3.25% and that 0.9% Direct ISA. It also has the top three places on instant-access savings: the Income Bond at 1.15%, which pays the interest monthly to a nominated bank account; the Direct Saver, which pays 1% and compounds the interest up; and the Investment Account paying 0.8%, which is matched but not beaten by some building societies.

For those with a lot of money in savings, NS&I is particularly attractive as it’s not subject to the normal upper limit of £85,000 that is guaranteed safe if a bank goes

bust. Money in NS&I is all safe, as the bank is state-owned and backed by the Treasury. You can put at least £1 million in each of the Income Bond, Direct Saver and Investment Account savings products.

NS&I has been told to raise £35 billion from savers this year, almost six times its previous target. If it reaches that, it may well lower the rates it offers. But for now your savings will at least be earning a return that you don’t need a magnifying glass to see. For more information, go to nsandi.com.

More like this

Paul Lewis presents Money Box on R4