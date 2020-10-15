The investment account plummets from 0.8% to 0.01%; Direct Saver from 1% to 0.15% and the Direct ISA from 0.9% to 0.1%. Even children are not spared. The

market-leading Junior ISA more than halves from 3.25% to 1.5%. People who had fixed-term deals from the past will also see their rates cut to the bone if they want to renew them at the end of the term.

Premium bonds will not escape. From the December draw, the rate of interest that forms the monthly prize fund drops from 1.4% to 1% and the chance of winning is reduced by more than a quarter. The two monthly prizes of £1,000,000 remain, but overall there will be a million fewer prizes each month.

NS&I is also saving money by moving to paperless statements. Anyone registered for the online service who has an email address is being automatically converted to

receive statements and documents online, though at the moment they can opt back in to get paper statements posted to them. It is also phasing out the warrants – or cheques – for premium bond prizes. From March they will disappear for everyone, with all prizes either reinvested in bonds or paid into a bank account.

