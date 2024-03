There are a range of things that the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency need to be notified of, including common medical conditions and address or name changes.

Penalties for not doing so are serious and could set drivers back up to £1000 and 6 points on their licence.

If a driver is involved in an accident and has failed to declare the information, they could also be prosecuted.

As well as informing the DVLA, failure to keep the insurance company up to date with all relevant information could invalidate the policy leading to serious consequences.

Helen Rolph, car insurance comparison expert at Quotezone.co.uk said: “Motorists should always keep the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency up to date with any changes.

“There are a few things that car owners must tell the DVLA, and anyone that doesn’t risks a huge fine, or even being taken to court.

“It is easy to think some of these details, like a change of address, is insignificant and therefore forget to notify them, but there could be serious and expensive consequences.

“If you are registered as the official keeper of a car, you have the responsibility for official communications with the police, the DVLA and your insurer.

“If you’re unsure what the DVLA need notifying of, double check by visiting their website.”

According to Quotezone.co.uk withholding these seven pieces of information could result in hefty penalties:

Provide driver details or furnish information

Any individual who the DVLA has registered as being the owner of a vehicle that is alleged to have committed an offence, will be guilty of failing to provide driver details if they fail to name who was driving the vehicle at the time of the offence. The penalty for failing to provide driver details is six points and a fine of up to £1,000.

Changes to eyesight

Drivers must inform the DVLA if their eyesight deteriorates or if they have visual impairments such as cataracts or glaucoma. Their rules state that drivers must be able to read a number plate at 20 metres, which can be with the help of contact lenses or glasses, and that if required, these must always be worn whilst driving. Unfortunately, those whose eyesight does not meet the minimum requirements could risk a fine of up to £1000 and 3 penalty points on their licence if caught driving. Those with poor eyesight could also get their driving licence revoked by police with immediate effect, if they think they are a risk on the roads.

Medical Conditions

Those who don’t declare a medical condition could fall foul of a fine of up to £1,000 and, if the driver is involved in an accident, they risk prosecution. The DVLA has an extensive list of over 110 conditions that can affect driving, so some motorists may be unaware of all these conditions or the extent to which they say can affect someone’s ability to drive.

Some of the most common conditions that may need to be disclosed include Diabetes, Vertigo and Sleep Apnoea, but there is a whole list on the website that can be checked. In extreme medical cases, the DVLA says drivers must give up their licence if they don’t meet the correct standards of driving.

A change to name or gender

Not informing the DVLA of a legal name or gender change could land drivers a £1,000 fine. Newlyweds should watch out as failing to inform the DVLA is breaking the law, even when the process is free of charge. Drivers should send off their old licence and any supporting documents so that the driving licence and vehicle log is updated accordingly.

If a vehicle is not in use or off road

All cars need to be insured and taxed, so anyone not currently using their car must apply for a Statutory Off-Road Notice (SORN). Any keeper of a vehicle which is not going to be in use for a long period of time should declare it as SORN, so they don’t have to pay for it. This vehicle then cannot be used and must be kept in a private driveway or garage because leaving it on a public road is breaking the law.

After being registered as SORN, if the car is used on the road for any other reason than for a booked MOT or testing appointment, the keeper could be prosecuted and fined £2500.

Drivers need to update certain changes made to their vehicle on a V5C registration and send off evidence. The DVLA must be told about most changes made to a vehicle, such as if the chassis or bodyshell is modified or adaptations to the exhaust or number plate, or if the car is wrapped in another colour.

The DVLA will be in touch if they need to inspect the change made to the vehicle to check it is roadworthy. If they need to conduct tests and it fails, the car could be taken off the road until changes are made, or owners could be given a fine or court summons.

Change of address

Even if it’s not permanent, the DVLA need to be informed of any address changes so they can always reach the vehicle owner. The vehicle logbook and driving licence must always be up to date, whether permanent or temporary, and can be changed online. Drivers can be fined up to £1000 if they do not tell the DVLA of an address change.

This article is intended as generic information only and is not intended to apply to anybody’s specific circumstances, demands or needs. The views expressed are not intended to provide any financial service or to give any recommendation or advice. Products and services are only mentioned for illustrative rather than promotional purposes.