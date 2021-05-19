Typically, when a regulated firm goes bust, losses are refunded by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). But the minibonds

LCF sold were not regulated, and the FSCS initially said it would not pay compensation. Later it emerged that many customers were given what was in effect advice by people working for LCF. That allowed the FSCS to compensate 2,871 people in full – up to a cap of £85,000.

A blistering report by judge Dame Elizabeth Gloster accused the Financial Conduct Authority of failing in its duties. As a result the Treasury compensation scheme will give the remaining customers 80 per cent of their initial investment, up to £65,000.

But John Glen, the Treasury Minister, told Parliament these were extraordinary circumstances and the scheme was not a precedent: “It is imperative to avoid creating the misconception that Government will stand behind bad investments in future, even where FSCS protection does not apply.”

Many minibonds are still advertised, offering high fixed returns. They’re not regulated, nor are the firms that sell them. John Glen’s warning should be read as saying: do not be tempted. No one will help when you lose all your money.

Paul Lewis presents Money Box on Radio 4.