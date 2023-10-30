That’s the theory. But you should always check that the correct amount of tax is being collected, because HMRC sometimes gets its sums wrong – and also because the tax code is a good way to collect tax but not a good way to assess it.

So my preference is to separate joint savings into two individual accounts. That makes the calculation easier and more likely to be accurate. To save tax, move money from the taxpayer’s account to the other’s account until their tax-free allowances are all used up. If the money in the account is not owned in equal shares, you can inform HMRC of the split, but that complexity means it is even more important to have an account each.

More like this

There is one word of warning about splitting a joint account into two. When one partner dies, all the money in a joint account becomes the property of the other immediately. That makes dealing with the expenses that inevitably follow much more straightforward than if there is an

account just in the name of the deceased person.

It does not affect any Inheritance Tax due whether the account is joint or separated, as the deceased partner’s share of a joint account counts as part of their estate. But most people do not pay Inheritance Tax and if you are married or civil partnered and leave your savings to your spouse, no tax is ever due on it.

Advertisement

QUESTIONS? Send any questions to Paul.Lewis@radiotimes.com. Paul cannot answer you personally, but I will reflect them in his column