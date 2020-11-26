The interest rate paid is 1% (down from 1.4% last month) and that forms the prize fund. But after paying out the bigger prizes, only 0.85% is left for the 2.8 million

small ones.

Even with the maximum number of bonds, a £50 or £100 prize will only happen every six years, £500 every 33 years and £1,000 once a century. And that £1 million

prize? That would be an average 82,000-year wait.

Premium bond prizes are tax-free. So if you pay tax on your savings, then 0.85% tax-free is the equivalent of a taxable 1.06% for a basic rate taxpayer and 1.41% for a

higher rate taxpayer.

Not everyone does pay tax on their savings interest. Many have cash in ISAs, where it is all tax-free, and all basic rate taxpayers have a £1,000 tax-free allowance for interest on other savings. With rates as low as they are, you would need around £100,000 in savings accounts already to use up your allowance. Higher rate taxpayers – those with a taxable income over £50,000 – are allowed tax relief on £500 of interest.

So premium bonds are a good deal if you:

pay higher rate tax and

have used up your tax-free savings allowance and

put £50,000 into premium bonds (650,000 people have).

Fall at any one of those hurdles and they are not.

Paul Lewis presents Money Box on Radio 4