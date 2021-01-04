If something is faulty, does not do what it should, goes wrong or is not as it was described, then in the first 30 days you should always get a full refund from the retailer. Up to six months after purchase, your rights are to a refund, replacement or repair. Always press for a refund. Nowadays most things you buy should last six months at least. After six months, you need to show the item was faulty from the start or that it should last longer than six months. You should still get a free

repair or replacement. These rules apply equally to goods in sales. It is the retailer who is responsible (and must pay postage), not the manufacturer or the deliverer. And especially not you or how you used it.

You don’t need a receipt if you have proof of purchase – a credit card or bank statement is enough. If the retailer is difficult, ask for the manager. If that fails, then get the complaint fast-tracked by emailing the top boss – get the address at ceoemail.com. Be polite, firm, and remember: you are the customer and you have rights!

How to Complain by Helen Dewdney, updated 2019, is £15 (a lot cheaper in many places). If you only use it once, it will pay for itself!

More like this

Advertisement

Paul Lewis presents Money Box on Radio 4