Councils identify low-income pensioners from their records of those who claim two other means-tested benefits – council tax reduction or housing benefit that pays some of their rent. To qualify for those benefits their income can be too high to claim pension credit but still very low. Councils with these schemes then give the pensioners they have identified a replacement winter fuel payment, which is generally the full amount of £200 for 66- to 79-year-olds and £300 for those over the age of 80.

This money comes from what is called the Household Support Fund – cash given to local councils by the Government to help low-income households. For the six months from October 2024 to March 2025, the Government will share £421 million between English councils and £79 million between the three devolved authorities for Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

In England, pensioners struggling to keep warm should contact their local council to see if it can help them. They should do this as soon as possible because the Household Support Fund may not accept applications after 31 March, and it could run out of money before then. In Wales, Age Cymru has a guide to help with heating costs: try agecymru.org.uk or 0300 303 4498. In Scotland, contact Citizens Advice Scotland via cas.org.uk or 0800 028 1456. In Northern Ireland, Advice NI (adviceni.net) can help on 0800 915 4604.

You can also contact your energy supplier, wherever you live in the UK. By law, they must help struggling households, and some give financial assistance.

