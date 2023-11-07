Not all the state pension is covered by this law, though. Additional amounts – such as Serps, graduated pension and the extra paid to those who defer their claim – do not rise with earnings but are lumped together with other benefits, which the law says must rise in line with prices. That is measured by the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) for September, which rose by 6.7%.

So pensioners can expect a two-tier increase, with most of their pension rising by 8.5% and the rest by 6.7%. There has been speculation that the Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, might pick a lower measure of wage rises that excludes bonuses (7.8%), or use the 6.7% rise in prices for all parts of the state pension. The “triple lock” would mean he uses the rise in wages (8.5%), but it’s a political commitment, not a legal one.

More like this

Advertisement

The table below shows what to expect under all three scenarios.