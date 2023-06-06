Experts at Quotezone.co.uk are warning motorists to make sure their glasses are up to scratch to deal with the summer rays.

UK drivers are being urged to check their sunglasses before getting behind the wheel to avoid hefty fines and penalty points.

While driving in sunshine can be a summer dream for many, harsh sun rays can be dangerous to those behind the wheel with glaring sunlight making driving a challenge.

Sunglasses are labelled with a ranking from zero to four in order to determine their strength and the time of day they can be worn.

The average pair of sunglasses is categorised as a number two, with a marginal tint and transmitting 18-43 per cent light. These are recommended for daytime driving.

Category four sunglasses have a very dark tint and therefore can’t be worn in the evenings by motorists, even after a day of sunshine.

Small fashion glasses can cause issues for drivers as they are often designed as an accessory and do not provide any real protection from the sun’s rays.

Driving with inappropriate eyewear could be detrimental to pedestrians and other road users as it could leave drivers unable to detect dangers on the road.

Motorists could be hit with a £100 on-the-spot fine and up to three penalty points for driving without due care or attention.

But any drivers who contest the charge in court could face an unlimited fine of up to £5,000 and nine penalty points on their licence.

Other tips for driving in sunny weather include slowing down, fixing windscreen cracks and leaving a larger gap between themselves and the car in front.

Quotezone.co.uk Founder and CEO Greg Wilson has said: “With some sunshine expected over the bank holiday weekend, we expect many motorists will be out on road trips enjoying the break so it’s important they are well prepared for the ever-changing British weather and not forget their sunnies.

“Often, with the bright sun comes a limited view of the roads and other cars – the glare can be very distracting, which is why it’s important to wear protective sunglasses which are the correct category for daytime driving.

As well as wearing appropriate protective sunglasses, Quotezone.co,uk’s sunny weather driving tips are below:

1. Slow down

If bright sunshine is affecting your ability to see the roads or other cars around you, it is vital to slow down and decrease your pace significantly. You should stop your car in a safe place and wait for the conditions to improve so you can drive safely on the roads.

2. Use your visors

Before setting off on a sunny day, make sure your visors are secure and working. They will provide safer driving conditions on especially bright days.

3. Fix windscreen cracks

Any cracks or scratches in your windscreen or bonnet could cause sunlight to scatter. This will distort your view of the road and your surroundings. If you are in doubt about the safety of your windscreen, make sure to have it checked by a professional before embarking on any long trips.

4. Stay back

If the sun’s rays are causing glare on your windscreen or the road ahead, make sure to leave a longer distance between yourself and the car in front. Being unable to see other drivers’ actions can be extremely hazardous and cause avoidable accidents.

During the warmer weather some drivers change to scandals, flip flops and even bare feet for driving, although this isn’t illegal, it’s important that your footwear doesn’t affect your driving, if an incident occurs and you are found to not be able to operate the controls safely due to your footwear, then you could find yourself with a £100 fine and 3 penalty points. Bare feet in particular mean you have less breaking force so it’s always safer to have sensible driving shoes in the car.

Being on the road without prescription sunglasses could land motorists in serious trouble too. Drivers must be able to clearly read a car number plate from 20 metres away, if there’s a 01 on the back of their licence in the box marked 12 then by law, they need to wear their glasses, changing for a regular pair of sunglasses without the prescription lens is highly dangerous.

