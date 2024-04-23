Sell you car and get up to £1000 more - find out how

Equity release - find out how much you could release from your home with this simple calculator

Parents with a dependent child can claim child benefit whatever their income. But if they or their partner have an income above £60,000 then the partner with the higher income pays an extra tax called High Income Child Benefit Charge (HICBC). It takes away 0.5% of the child benefit for each whole £200 above that amount (so the threshold is actually £60,200), and as income reaches £80,000 the charge is 100% of the child benefit, in effect taxing it all away. The means test operates on the higher earner. If two partners have an income of £60,000 each there is now no HICBC to pay, but if one earns above £60,200 then tax is due.

More like this

The higher-paid partner must fill in a self-assessment form to pay the HICBC. That has put many off claiming child benefit. But anyone with an income between £50,000 and £80,000 will now be better off if they do. The income that counts is called adjusted net income, which is taxable income after salary sacrifice and less pension contributions and Gift Aid donations.

Advertisement

Child benefit is £1,331.20 a year tax-free for the first child, £881.40 for each additional child. The parent who claims it gets National Insurance credits for each week any child is under 12. So even if it is all taxed away, it is worth claiming. For more information, search gov.uk for “child benefit tax calculator”.