Even without these changes, she is guaranteed a rising stream of income. The basic threshold for IHT has not changed since 2009, and other thresholds have stayed the same since their introduction. So IHT raised a record £7.5 billion in 2023/24, up 6% on the year before and double the amount ten years earlier. By 2028/29, with the allowance still frozen, it’s forecast to rise to £9.7bn, nearly 30% up in five years. That figure will keep on growing as house prices increase, because it’s the home we live in that is most likely to put estates into Inheritance Tax territory.

Meanwhile, Reeves has other changes in mind. Labour’s election manifesto promised to “end the use of offshore trusts to avoid Inheritance Tax”. That’s not something most people do, but there is another IHT exemption – relevant to lots more people – that a top tax accountant suggests to me Ms Reeves might be eyeing up. At the moment you can give any amount to your heirs entirely free of IHT as long as you live at least seven years after making the gift. This is an unlimited allowance and used by people rich enough to have significant free assets they can give to their children or grandchildren while still in good health. The government may cap this exemption and make lifetime gifts above that threshold liable for full IHT.