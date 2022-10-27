Throughout November, hundreds of solicitors across the UK will draw up a will for you without charging. All they ask is for the client to make a donation to the charities they sponsor, through a scheme called Will Aid: a donation of £100 is recommended, or £180 for a pair of matching wills for a couple. This is a fraction of the normal fee, but Will Aid has raised £21 million for charity since it started more than 30 years ago. If you have complex affairs, or a great deal to leave, you may be charged extra – but there will be no charge for the basic parts of the will.



Advertisement

Six out of ten adults do not have a will. That proportion falls as people get older, but death can come at any time and adults with dependants or money or property to leave should make one. A will is the only way you can ensure that whatever you own goes where you want. It is especially important if you live with a partner you are not married to. If you die without a will they will get nothing, however long you have lived together. Even a spouse or civil partner will not get everything under what are called the laws of intestacy. If you have no relatives at all then your estate will go to the Crown – which means the King or the Prince of Wales, depending where you die.